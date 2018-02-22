Bats Stay Hot As Dons Complete Sweep Of Roadrunners

Sophomore Bryan Leef led the charge with a game-changing homerun as the Dons (8-5) defeated the Desert Roadrunners (3-12) 10-3 Thursday afternoon at Don Sneddon Field.

The Dons tagged 10 runs against the College of the Desert Roadrunners in the rubber game of their series to earn the sweep. The victory is their fourth straight win this season and their second consecutive 10-plus run performance.

Santa Ana took advantage of two Roadrunners errors in the sixth inning while putting up 11 hits between eight players to stay hot during their win streak.

Sophomore shortstop Raymond Villanueva was superb in the win, totaling three RBI’s, two hits, two runs, two walks and two stolen bases.Villanueva is now hitting .400 with 10 RBI’s, four stolen bases and two home runs this season. Leef had two RBI’s and two hits and ties for third in the state in home runs, with five through 13 games played.

Starter Braeden Wallace completed five and two-third innings, allowing two earned runs before freshman Jay Edwards came in relief of Wallace and collected his fourth win of the season.

The Dons will travel to San Diego to take on the San Diego City College Knights (7-5) on Saturday at noon.

Aaron Olivares contributed to this report.