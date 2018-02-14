Dons fall to Palomar College 4-2

Santa Ana Softball (3-4) fell to Palomar College (6-1) in their non-conference home game matchup Tuesday, February 13th.

Dons pitcher Kali Kitsinis went seven innings in the loss, giving up a home run and seven hits. Palomar struck first with two runs in the third inning. The Dons countered that with two runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth

They have aimed to continuously work together as a team and keeping spirits high with many different chants for their team members.

“Hitting wise, connecting together as a team and we just have to put the defense together myself included” Dons catcher Jeana Gonzalez said on the overall positives of the game and areas for improvement.

Catcher Jeana Gonzalez, struck out twice in Tuesday’s game and is working towards connecting more with the ball for future games.

The Dons will play their next game on Friday, Feb. 16 against Pasadena City at Citrus College.