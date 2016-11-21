Serrano Leads Women’s Volleyball Team to Victory

Despite a boisterous crowd and a gym filled to capacity, the Santa Ana College women’s volleyball team swept the Orange Coast College Pirates on Nov. 16 inside the Peterson Gym in three quick but closely contested sets, with each game only separated by two points.

Don’s outside hitters Viridiana Serrano and Mikelle Taylor dominated the match with 13 kills each, while freshman middle blocker Hannah De Grasse joined in with five more.

Serrano led SAC in the first game with six kills all from solid sets by sophomore Haylie Slater. Freshman middle blocker Kassandra Murillo had two blocks and freshman Taylor added three kills in the first set that ended the game 25-23.

SAC carried their high energy with them into the second game, but it was Dons freshman outside hitter Taylor who shined, starting off the game with six kills with assists from Slater. SAC freshman middle blocker De Grasse got into the action with three blocks that secured game two for the Dons 29-27.

Game three started off rocky for SAC as the Pirates attacked early and often, leading 8-2 as OCC freshman outside hitter Hannah Del Barto excited the crowd with three thunderous kills.

But the Dons fought back, ticking off six straight points and eventually taking the lead 16-14. The Pirates competed well but Serrano struck the kill that ended the final game and the match 25-23.

SAC ends the season with an overall record of 11-11, nearly doubling their win total from last year.

Santa Ana College’s Head Volleyball Coach Troy Abbey was pleased with his team and the win.

“I thought they played well, at times a little sloppy, but then they just really stuck with it and knew how important it was to win the third game,” Abbey said. “Viri and Mikelle did well, they’re the cornerstone of our team. They did their job today.”