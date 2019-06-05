K-Pop Invasion

Misunderstandings about the newly popularized KPOP genre has created a negative image for it and ignoring the real epiphany of its influence.

K-Pop is much more than a bunch of Asian kids singing and dancing. In my three years of being a K-Pop fan, I noticed that many instantly connect the genre to PSY’s Gangnam Style (nothing against the song though). Either they find it cringey, overrated, or just too “feminine”.



They do have very colorful music videos and dress androgynously, but several don’t know the impact K-Pop has done for international fans and their country.



/Photo Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

K-Pop groups like Blackpink, the first K-Pop female group to perform in Coachella, GOT7, having the first major K-Pop song entirely in Spanish, and KARD, being one of the most popular mixed-gendered groups of the few mixed-gendered groups that exist in K-Pop, break new music records promoting diversity and unity.



Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, the most popular and internationally awarded South Korean boy band group, write their own introspective lyrics dealing with self- acceptance, empowerment, and Korean taboos like mental illness and self-love.



/Photo Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Many think that international fans only like the K-Pop genre because of K-Pop member’s good-looks, due to the fact that they don’t know the Korean language. But the music becomes addicting to listen, sing, and dance to, since it’s different and energetic. Thus, giving many the motivation to learn this new language.



This type of influence has allowed fans to embrace themselves, be empowered, and be more open-minded in trying new things.



So next time someone says K-Pop groups are sell-outs or that the genre is overrated, let them know how K-Pop is a cultural phenomenon that is staying.

