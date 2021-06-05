5 ways to unwind after finals

As we finish finals, students may be looking for ways to unwind. Common methods usually include listening to music, meditating, or taking a nap.However, if those aren’t working for you,here are some innovative ways to relieve stress and welcome summer.

Listen to ASMR

ASMR, which stands for autonomous sensory meridian response, is a sensation that incorporates different sounds like whispering, writing, tapping, and hair brushing.

Originally correlated with sexual activity due to its intimate sounds, various creators continue to help people by using different sounds as an everyday method of relaxation. Some of the most popular YouTube videos are the satisfying slime videos which are also visually appealing. There is always something for everyone.

Aromatherapy

This type of treatment incorporates natural plants to help calm you through both sense of smell and skin absorption. Some common smells to help you relax include peppermint and lavender, often used through diffusers or face masks.

Create Origami

Origami, the Japanese art of paperfolding, is not only helpful for brain activity, but a fun way to take a break from your studies. For beginners, some easy folds to start with include; cranes, hearts, fish, and flowers.

Bath Bomb

A normal bath is good enough for relaxation. However bath bombs add fragrance and color to the water. They are cheap and can be helpful for those with sensitive skin. In addition to baths, it can be used for foot massages!

Make natural energy drinks

In place of highly caffeinated coffee that can leave you feeling jittery, wheatgrass and ginger shots are a good replacement to clear your mind. Making your own energy drinks is a healthy way to clear the mind and get back to concentrating. Some great alternatives are matcha green tea, beet juice, and cucumber-lime juice.

Ingredients for Matcha Green Tea: