CCMA Entry: Best Social Media Reporting

Uncategorized el Don News 19

Early in the morning on Monday, Sept. 16, the district sent out alerts via text and email notifying everyone that Santa Ana College was closed until further notice for a homicide investigation. By 6:30 a.m., student reporters were posting the notice on social media, retweeting official police accounts and . By 8:30 a.m. reporters were on campus talking to students who did not receive the alerts and showed up to find an empty campus. They posted videos from the scene on Instagram Stories and Twitter. By 9 a.m. an article was written and posted on the website and the link shared on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. With the school’s official accounts slow to post updates or respond to questions, el Don became the main source of information on this incident for the public, who flocked to the newspaper’s social media accounts throughout the day to read, engage with and share posts and updates. Afterwards, we reported and wrote an article and used social media storytelling to show people step by step how they can make sure they are receiving alerts so that no one comes to campus during a potentially dangerous situation again. On the day of the breaking news, we had triple the amount of reach and 100 times the amount of average engagement as we do with most of our posts. Our social media editors responded to questions that were DMed to the accounts and informed the public outside of the main posts made. We gained more than 50 followers that day and even more after the step-by-step posts for the alerts were posted a week later.

This morning’s email from Campus Safety and Security: pic.twitter.com/1H6HLwLJbN — el Don News (@eldonnews) September 16, 2019

Car jumped retaining wall near Lot 6 about 1am, man inside pronounced dead of gunshot wound.



Campus will remain closed until scene is cleared. ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/LIoCnyomKP — el Don News (@eldonnews) September 16, 2019

What we know so far about the fatal shooting and car crash that canceled classes this morning.



📸: @AshleyRamynke https://t.co/v2ohkjypHV — el Don News (@eldonnews) September 16, 2019

Above: Video compilation of Instagram Stories from throughout the day and from follow-up coverage.

Just received confirmation that campus is now safe and will reopen at 5pm today.



*Night classes are NOT canceled.* pic.twitter.com/izuNgzRDwU — el Don News (@eldonnews) September 16, 2019

Below: All social media posts for follow-up coverage of emergency alert system based on effectiveness from the day of the breaking news

When the campus was closed due to homicide investigation, more than 32,000 people were sent alerts through the district’s emergency notification system but not everyone received them. District officials are urging people to check their info on WebAdvisor.https://t.co/XzvuW6Mfkg — el Don News (@eldonnews) October 1, 2019

Wanna receive Rave Alerts through text message? Follow these steps:



🔹️1.



Log in to WebAdvisor and click "Change contact information". pic.twitter.com/ZWuxQm1SDf — el Don News (@eldonnews) October 1, 2019

🔹️3. Any number listed as "Cell" in Web Advisor will be automatically enrolled in Rave Alerts.

Make sure to choose Cell Phone, not Home Phone. Messages won't go through the Home Phone option. pic.twitter.com/3rroL80Otx — el Don News (@eldonnews) October 1, 2019