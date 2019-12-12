CCMA Entry: Best Social Media Reporting

December 12, 2019
el Don News
Early in the morning on Monday, Sept. 16, the district sent out alerts via text and email notifying everyone that Santa Ana College was closed until further notice for a homicide investigation. By 6:30 a.m., student reporters were posting the notice on social media, retweeting official police accounts and . By 8:30 a.m. reporters were on campus talking to students who did not receive the alerts and showed up to find an empty campus. They posted videos from the scene on Instagram Stories and Twitter. By 9 a.m. an article was written and posted on the website and the link shared on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. With the school’s official accounts slow to post updates or respond to questions, el Don became the main source of information on this incident for the public, who flocked to the newspaper’s social media accounts throughout the day to read, engage with and share posts and updates. Afterwards, we reported and wrote an article and used social media storytelling to show people step by step how they can make sure they are receiving alerts so that no one comes to campus during a potentially dangerous situation again. On the day of the breaking news, we had triple the amount of reach and 100 times the amount of average engagement as we do with most of our posts. Our social media editors responded to questions that were DMed to the accounts and informed the public outside of the main posts made. We gained more than 50 followers that day and even more after the step-by-step posts for the alerts were posted a week later.

Above: Video compilation of Instagram Stories from throughout the day and from follow-up coverage.

⚠️UPDATE Mon, Sep 16, 2019 at 11:42 a.m.: The Santa Ana College Campus will be OPEN at 5 p.m. today. The campus is SAFE. Resume normal class schedules at 5 p.m. _ ORIGINAL POST: Due to police activity, the Santa Ana College Campus will be closed and no classes will be held today, 9/16, until further notice. Read the latest, link in bio. _ ⛔️Students and staff are advised to NOT come onto campus until further notice. Please stay tuned to your RAVE Alerts, to @santaanacollege and @santaana_pd social media, as well as e-mail alerts for updates on campus re-opening. _ “Campus Safety personnel are working with Santa Ana Police as needed.” — Sgt. Ray Wert, RSCCD Safety and Security

Below: All social media posts for follow-up coverage of emergency alert system based on effectiveness from the day of the breaking news

