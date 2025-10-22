Clery Reports reveal drop in crime on campus in 2024

The Rancho Santiago Community College District published its 2025 Annual Safety and Security Report in accordance with the Clery Act, a U.S. federal law that requires colleges and universities to collect and disclose campus crime statistics. According to this year’s report, the total amount of criminal offenses at RSCCD campuses slightly increased from eight in 2023 to just 10 in 2024.

However, the total amount of crimes in 2024 is lower than the total of 25 criminal offenses reported in 2022.

Santiago Canyon College reported zero criminal offenses in 2024, down from just one in 2022 and 2023.

“If a member of our community college community reports a crime to us and later it’s determined that the elements of the crime were not met then that would be considered an unfounded crime,” said Mike Jensen, RSCCD Chief of Campus Safety regarding the incredible news from this report.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, a crime is deemed “unfounded” if a reported crime is investigated by law enforcement authorities and found to be false or baseless, meaning that the crime did not occur or was never attempted. Only sworn or commissioned law enforcement personnel may deem a crime unfounded.

The report reveals low crime rates across RSCCD’s facilities, with no murders, rapes or arsons reported in 2024, and a significant reduction in property crimes compared to previous years.

Auxiliary sites like CEC saw minimal incidents, with two offenses in 2022 (a robbery and a vehicle theft) and none in 2024. Across all sites, one non-negligent manslaughter was reported in 2022, but no other violent crimes occurred.

“If the stats are dropped like that, I feel like our campus is becoming safer for college students … I feel like the Campus Safety [team is] keeping track of everyone,” said Emma Mai, a sophomore at Santa Ana College.

Offenses under the Violence Against Women Act, such as domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking, remained low. SAC reported one stalking incident in 2022, one domestic violence case in 2023 and one dating violence case in 2024. Officials at CEC noted one stalking and one domestic violence incident in 2023, while SCC reported no VAWA offenses in 2024.

There were two hate crimes at SAC in 2024 and one each at SAC and SCC in 2023. Arrests and disciplinary referrals for liquor, drug or weapons violations were also scarce. SAC saw one arrest and 10 referrals in 2022, dropping to one referral in 2024. Other sites reported sporadic arrests, for example, two drug-related arrests on RSCCD properties in 2024. No crimes were deemed unfounded, reflecting accurate reporting.

RSCCD prioritizes prevention through drug and alcohol abuse prevention, bystander intervention training, awareness campaigns like Denim Day and Sexual Assault Awareness Month and risk-reduction workshops.

Crime prevention and security awareness efforts are made possible through on-campus escort programs, new student, faculty and staff orientation, emergency telephones and call boxes, bicycle patrols, specialty training programs, crime prevention bulletins, safety alert bulletins, video surveillance systems, and participation in the OC Crime Stoppers program.

Victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence or stalking receive comprehensive support, including counseling through Student Health Services, medical exams with evidence collection, protective orders and academic or housing accommodations. Title IX processes offer confidential advocates and options for non-investigative measures.

As RSCCD continues to prioritize safety, the 2025 report stands as a testament to effective policies and community vigilance, ensuring its campuses remain secure spaces for learning and growth.

The next report will be released in Fall 2026.