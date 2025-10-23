In Photos: Washington D.C. during the government shutdown

From Oct. 15-18, our editors attended Mediafest25 in Washington D.C., where they attended workshops and award ceremonies. On Oct. 1, just two weeks before the conference, Congress failed to pass funding legislation for 2026. Because the legislation was not passed, the government shut down.

When our editors were between workshops and sessions, they walked around the city, and those who had been there in previous years compared what they had seen before to what the city was like now.

Throughout the city, some federal buildings were barricaded, the Secret Service was around the White House, and the National Guard was posted on the streets, greeting people passing by and picking up trash. There was graffiti throughout the city condemning the current administration.

Visiting Washington, D.C., put us in the center of the nation’s political tension, and people were expressing their opinions on almost every street corner.

In front of the White House, there were Make America Great Again hats for sale; on the other side, just a few blocks away, a person was giving out “free tote bags for free speech.”

The kick-off rally for the No Kings protest on Oct. 18 took place at the National Mall in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Our editors were unable to document the protest due to scheduling conflicts with transportation.

A vendor was selling Make America Great Again hats in front of the White House. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Secret Service was at every restricted area checkpoint, some were patrolling on bikes. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Many spaces once accessible to the public were blocked by a police line. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Although the government is shut down and the police and National Guard are patrolling the streets, people are still living their lives as normally as they can. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Since Washington D.C. is not a state they do not have state’s rights and the residents feel they do not have representation. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

At the No Kings Protest kick off rally people had signs and flags with slogans criticizing the current administration. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don

Several Secret Service officers and cruisers were blocking the intersection in front of the White House as a helicopter was on the lawn preparing for takeoff. Photo by Geovanni Esparza / el Don