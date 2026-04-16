In Photos: OC Japan Fair 2026

I took a trip to the OC Japan Fair in Costa Mesa.

I still knew that I was at the Orange County Fairgrounds and that it was Easter weekend, but at several points, I got swept away. I knew others were feeling it too. You could see it in their faces. In the photos I took.

Musicians performed Japanese pop hits, dancers spun and smoke wafted throughout the venue as vendors grilled delicacies like beef skewers, lobster, and noodles during the sunny three days.

High energy acts by Japanese rappers Yayoi Daimon and Pepper Osaka contrasted well with Hiromo Yamato’s elegant singing and the regal serenity of an Orian Dochu reenactment, an Edo-period procession in which high-ranking courtesans were paraded throughout cities like Kyoto.

People donned kimonos, inhaled sushi, tried their hands at calligraphy, and simply enjoyed the decorations and sounds and smells that made it easy to believe you were in Japan.

Japanese rapper Yayoi Daimon closed out the Freedom Stage Friday night alongside DJ Xuna. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don

Japanese singer Hiromi Yamato charmed concert attendees with her serene performance at the OC Stage Friday Night. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don

Kimono-con outfitted festival goers with authentic modern robes throughout the weekend. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don

Traditional Japanese paper lanterns, known as chochin, typically include calligraphic characters. White lanterns represent purity and new beginnings. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don The obi, or sash, is an integral piece of the traditional Japanese kimono. Obis vary from understated to formal and extravagant. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don

Takoyaki Yama-Chan treated fairgoers to a popular Japanese street food Takoyaki (diced octopus). Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don Yaki Onigiri (grilled rice balls) with a miso glaze provided excellent sustenance to those looking for a quick bite. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don

Vendors delighted fairgoers with their authentic art and souvenirs during Easter Weekend. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don