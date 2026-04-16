In Photos: OC Japan Fair 2026

I still knew that I was at the Orange County Fairgrounds and that it was Easter weekend, but at several points, I got swept away. I knew others were feeling it too. You could see it in their faces. In the photos I took.
Musicians performed Japanese pop hits, dancers spun and smoke wafted throughout the venue as vendors grilled delicacies like beef skewers, lobster, and noodles during the sunny three days.
High energy acts by Japanese rappers Yayoi Daimon and Pepper Osaka contrasted well with Hiromo Yamato’s elegant singing and the regal serenity of an Orian Dochu reenactment, an Edo-period procession in which high-ranking courtesans were paraded throughout cities like Kyoto.
People donned kimonos, inhaled sushi, tried their hands at calligraphy, and simply enjoyed the decorations and sounds and smells that made it easy to believe you were in Japan.