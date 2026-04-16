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Today: April 17, 2026
April 16, 2026
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In Photos: OC Japan Fair 2026

Three costumed individuals dance on stage holding umbrellas and wearing traditional Japanese kimonos.
The Oiran Dochu procession arrived on the Nakamise Stage accompanied by traditional symphonic Japanese music on Saturday. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don
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I took a trip to the OC Japan Fair in Costa Mesa.

I still knew that I was at the Orange County Fairgrounds and that it was Easter weekend, but at several points, I got swept away. I knew others were feeling it too. You could see it in their faces. In the photos I took.

Musicians performed Japanese pop hits, dancers spun and smoke wafted throughout the venue as vendors grilled delicacies like beef skewers, lobster, and noodles during the sunny three days.

High energy acts by Japanese rappers Yayoi Daimon and Pepper Osaka contrasted well with Hiromo Yamato’s elegant singing and the regal serenity of an Orian Dochu reenactment, an Edo-period procession in which high-ranking courtesans were paraded throughout cities like Kyoto.

People donned kimonos, inhaled sushi, tried their hands at calligraphy, and simply enjoyed the decorations and sounds and smells that made it easy to believe you were in Japan.

Rapper in white fur crop jacket and boots performs alongside two dancers, all wearing vibrant colors.
Japanese rapper Yayoi Daimon closed out the Freedom Stage Friday night alongside DJ Xuna. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don
Female singer wears a floral Japanese kimono featuring reds and purples while holding a microphone.
Japanese singer Hiromi Yamato charmed concert attendees with her serene performance at the OC Stage Friday Night. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don
Man wearing a royal blue kimono is fitted with an obi (sash) to secure the garment.
Kimono-con outfitted festival goers with authentic modern robes throughout the weekend. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don
White Japanese paper lantern with black lettering
Traditional Japanese paper lanterns, known as chochin, typically include calligraphic characters. White lanterns represent purity and new beginnings. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don
Colorful selection of kimono sashes.
The obi, or sash, is an integral piece of the traditional Japanese kimono. Obis vary from understated to formal and extravagant. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don
Hand holding a container of crispy dough balls filled with diced octopus. Chopsticks puncture one of the balls.
Takoyaki Yama-Chan treated fairgoers to a popular Japanese street food Takoyaki (diced octopus). Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don
A miso glaze is dropped onto grilled rice balls.
Yaki Onigiri (grilled rice balls) with a miso glaze provided excellent sustenance to those looking for a quick bite. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don
One man, wearing a sleeveless David Bowie shirt with his arm tattoos visible, stands with a second man with face piercings and hair highlights as they look at festival merchandise.
Vendors delighted fairgoers with their authentic art and souvenirs during Easter Weekend. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don
Male muralist with his back to the camera and holding a spray paint can works on a mural of baseball great Shohei Ohtani.
Overalls, a Japanese creative group, provided mural art highlighting prominent celebrities and historical figures from Japan. Muralist Yuki Yamamoto’s piece depicts Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers dominant two-way star. Photo by Dylan Burch / el Don

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