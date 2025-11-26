ASG legislative branch approves budgets for 2026 conferences

The Santa Ana College Associated Student Government’s legislative branch held its last meeting of the semester to approve budgets for next year’s upcoming student conferences at the Johnson Student Center on Tuesday afternoon.



A $10,000 budget has been approved for the American Student Association of Community Colleges National Student Advocacy Conference in Washington, D.C. from March 13-17, 2026 along with a $9,000 budget for the Student Senate for California Community Colleges conference in San Francisco from March 27-29, 2026.



At the ASACC conference, attendees will be informed about how federal legislation and policies impact students and allow students to have a political voice. The conference will provide students with leadership, citizenship and advocacy skills.



Issues that will be addressed include Pell Grants, reauthorization of the Higher Education Act by Congress, Employee Educational Assistance, simplification of the FAFSA, student loans and interest rates.



The SSCCC General Assembly will take place from March 27-29, 2026 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport. Attendees will meet with fellow students, SSCCC representatives and student government leaders, receive updates on statewide issues and national issues and participate in workshops. Students will also debate and vote on student-submitted proposals.



A plea for funding was made by several members of the legislative branch because they want to bring more students to conferences and allocate more money for other items in the Santa Ana College budget.



“The ASG has an annual budget and the legislative branch has authorized a line item for it,” said Yajaira Velazquez, the ASG legislative branch Vice President.



“Some of the workshops at the conference include a workshop on how to advocate effectively. Students get to go to Capitol Hill and hold meetings with [U.S.] Senators and share stories along with Pell Grants, FAFSAs and student loans. Delegates will also have the opportunity to vote on student resolutions statewide.”



Members of ASG’s legislative, executive and Inter-Club Council branches will be attending both of the conferences. The deadline to submit applications for the ASACC conference is Monday, December 8 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Registration for the SSCCC conference will be available until March 1, 2026.



The next regular meeting of the ASG will not take place until Spring 2026.