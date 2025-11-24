SNAP cuts leaves food distributers struggling to meet a growing demand

With the government shutdown on Oct. 1, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program faced a pause on disbursements that almost left thousands of low-income families unable to make it through the month. With Congress unable to pass the bill necessary to fund the government for the next fiscal year before the Sep. 30 deadline, SNAP officially shut down for the first time in six decades.

When the U.S Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service announced they would withhold issuing their benefits for Nov. starting on Oct. 10, people who rely on food assistance programs began reaching out to organizations for aid and attending a multitude of food banks.

With a sense of uncertainty in the air for Californians, Governor Gavin Newsom sued the Trump administration on Oct. 28. His lawsuit aimed to provide benefits for millions of Californian recipients, and fully restored funding for the rest of Nov. before the shutdown was lifted. The state also assisted by providing $80 million in state funds to support food banks. Officials say they will keep working to ensure families have access to food support even if conditions after the shutdown worsen.

While the shutdown ended on Nov. 12, with President Donald Trump signing a funding bill that reopened the government after a 222-209 vote, the effects of the shutdown in its 43 days have already taken hold.

Community Response

Local food banks are being pushed to their limits as they try to keep up with more families needing support.

“We’ve seen a surge in demand,” said Operations Manager Jaime Marquez from the Delhi Center.

The center, which works in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County and OC Food Bank, feeds dozens to hundreds of families. This rise in need has caused many food banks to stretch their food supplies as they struggle to provide certain items normally in stock.

“We had one source that has been able to help with things like providing turkeys for Thanksgiving, but this year our source has been struggling to help us meet [our demand] and we’re worried,” said Deeva Singh, a youth board member from the Seva Collective. “We know procurement has gotten a lot harder all around with our partners really struggling with the spontaneous increase [in demand], but we’ve had to adjust our overall approach to the situation.”

The Seva Collective hosts food drives bi-weekly on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m., offering opportunities for walk-ins and drive-ins. The collective usually helps 1200 families on average per month, but noticed an increase with the snap shutdowns of at least 200 families per week, possibly more.

“We’re definitely preparing and anticipating for a large number. Just this last week, our lines got to several hundred cars before we began our drive,” said Singh.

The Seva Collective and Delhi Center weren’t the only food banks affected in the whole area. According to the California Association of Food Banks, demand across the state has risen by nearly 30% since October, with a rising number of distribution sites reporting serving double their usual number of households.

How is SAC helping students?

For students and locals, SNAP’s pause meant adapting fast: turning to on-campus distributions, off-campus drive-thrus, community pantries and “food-hacks” like coupon apps or fast-food coupons.

Amber Vasquez-Nodal, the basic needs coordinator for the Thrive Center, said, “There was a longer line than usual before our 10 a.m. open time. We’ve started purchasing more food in anticipation of more people coming.”

The Thrive Center is offering $50 dollar grocery gift cards to students whose CalFresh benefits were delayed. The center has also helped students connect with other outside food pantries, recommending them to community partners like the Second Harvest distributions and Delhi Center.

The Thrive Center has implemented a ticket system this semester where SAC students and guests must receive a ticket to access the Thrive Center on its distribution days every Monday and Wednesday. Students have to line up 15 minutes before opening in order to get their tickets. The implementation keeps the distribution system fair for all students coming in.

What are people saying?

“I’m on a fixed income and am left with very little for groceries each month,” said freshman Santa Ana College medical assistant, Cristina Josefina Villavicencio. “It’s been so hard to navigate everything and my food stamps kept me fed.”

Students were unaware of any updates or any new information in regards to the government shutdown. Several students on campus and at the Thrive Center mentioned how the sudden pause forced them to start thinking of rationing their meals or skipping the purchase of fresh produce.

Outside of campus, many families at nearby food banks expressed the same fear. When visiting local drive-thru distributions, volunteers sprinted in the rain, keeping lines moving as families waited in cars.

“I’m scared for myself,” Angie Aguilar, an older disabled Santa Ana resident said at the Delhi Center distribution. Aguilar has lived on her own for nearly a decade now and the aid she received from CalFresh helps her plan around her everyday life with her medical expenses. “I don’t know how I’m supposed to get by if this happens again. I depend on so much aid and I’m worried about what’s going to happen to us next.”

“I have five kids and I’m on my last few dollars. We’re seeing a lot of detrimental effects in the short term already with the influx of families coming into our drive bys. But we’re worried for the long-term effect, it may be putting a strain on families,” said Singh. “Especially with all the things surrounding ICE, we’ve seen an increase in kids coming around more to the pantry. There’s a chance their education might be taking a back burner.”

Resources

City of Santa Ana Food Assistance: shares the multitude of places people can access for food banks, food assistance, and much more.

Regional Center of Orange County: shares information on all food distributions and meal plans in Orange County.

Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF): non-profit organization that analyzes issues through journalism and addresses its effects.

ABC News: discusses the legal battle regarding the SNAP shutdowns.