30-point performance leads Dons over Jets

Reporting by Gia Santolalla and Simran Patel

The Santa Ana Dons defeated San Diego Miramar Jets in an intense battle 91-86 at home on Tuesday.

The Dons’ victory extended their winning streak to 8 games, elevating the team’s successful performance despite the Jets strong showing.

San Diego gave Santa Ana their closest game yet. Their aggressive style, strong presence in the paint, and 31 free throw attempts helped them close out any lead Santa Ana had on them.

Forward Serigne Mbaye had a perfect 3-3 from three while scoring 19 points off the bench. Photo by Gia Santolalla / el Don

“I just thought the style of play, they were extremely physical on us,” said head coach David Breig. “We could have done a better job of not fouling. I thought them going the free throw line helped them to slow down the game”

The Jets also capitalized on turnovers, with 24 of their points coming off turnovers. A few mistakes by the Dons put the Jets within two possessions of winning in the final minutes of the game.

Despite this, the Dons held on by delivering at the free throw line after the Jet’s fouled to try and get the ball back.

Cameron Swist is second on the team in points per game with 15.0. Photo by Gia Santolalla / el Don

“They gave us some trouble down the stretch, but we held our own,” said Dons point guard Cameron Swist, who scored 30 points during the win. “The highs were watching my teammates hit shots, getting buckets, just coming out with the win. I feel great, it’s always nice to win.”

The Dons take on the Rio Honda Roadrunners this Friday, looking to stay undefeated.

“For the upcoming game, I really preach defense, rebounding, and taking care of the ball,” said Coach Breig.