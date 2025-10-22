Privatization of the Centennial soccer fields postponed for now

La Academia, a soccer academy that helps children develop their soccer skills, has backed out of an agreement with the city of Santa Ana to make the synthetic fields at Centennial Park exclusive for the academy. This comes after nearly six months of outrage from the city’s soccer community over the possibility of the soccer fields’ privatization.

According to the city’s parks commissioner, La Academia planned to use the fields from Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. through 10 p.m., which would severely limit public leagues from using the fields. Much of the soccer community went to express their frustrations to the council members and the city manager at board meetings. A main concern was the possible negative impact it would have on the children’s groups.

“I’d rather have them stay on the field than in the streets,” said Mesa Verde Youth Soccer League owner Joaquin Olvera.

A group of teenagers having pick up practice on field one. Photos by Alexis Vega / el Don

Since the early 2000s, there have been soccer academy organizations like Chivaz USA that have tried to privatize the soccer fields, though none of these attempts ever materialized.

“Just because you have this money doesn’t mean you should get prioritization,” stated retired coach Arturo Nandes.

A lack of communication between the league owners and the city about whether or not the contract was going to move forward only intensified the situation with the soccer community.

“There has been no communication between public owners and the city… it feels like we are being kept in the dark,” said Johnny Mejia, owner of Jam Sports soccer league.

This fence separates field one and two when they are being used . Photos by Alexis Vega / el Don

The reason for the deal not moving forward is not known, but Public Affairs Information Officer Paul Eakins simply stated via email: “Regarding La Academia, an agreement has not moved forward at this time.”

To date, the city has not communicated La Academia’s discontinued plans to the public. La Academia declined to comment regarding its plans to prioritize the soccer fields.