Cash for Credit pays students $50 per unit for staying enrolled

by Kevin Rodriguez 123

This fall semester, SAC students can receive up to $600 for just showing up to class.

Students who are enrolled in a minimum of 6 units and maximum of 12 units through the Cash for Credit program for the fall semester will be paid $50 per unit. Those students who do not qualify for financial aid are still able to receive this pay out.

Students should make sure they set up BankMobile through the financial aid page in WebAdvisor.

To be eligible, SAC students need to be enrolled into their classes by Oct. 26.

At the end of October, awarded students will receive an email recommending them to set up direct deposit via BankMobile. Officials say that students actively enrolled in the fall semester can anticipate receipt of funds via their BankMobile account as of November 1.

“Cash for Credit is a Santa Ana College initiative designed to engage, retain, or reengage part- and full-time students, especially low-income, underrepresented, first-generation students who would otherwise be at risk of not completing their college degrees/certificate as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Vice President of Student Services Vaniethia Hubbard said in a statement through the district’s interim chief communications officer.