Art Department Hosting “Safe Space” to Mourn Professor’s Passing

Santa Ana College Assistant Professor of Art Ed Fosmire passed away last Tuesday, March 3. He is remembered as not only a dedicated curator, art history educator but as a doting father, husband and beloved member of the college faculty and local arts community.

Fosmire began teaching part-time at Santa Ana College in 1995 and was hired full-time in 2015. He served as the Executive Director of the Oceanside Museum of Art, was Deputy Director of the Laguna Art Museum and previously taught at Chapman University. An expert in Asian Art, he lectured and curated exhibits across California focused on Asian and Islamic art.

Fosmire also trekked around Asia to study and observe ancient art. He brought back artifacts from his travels to India, China, Cambodia and Vietnam to present to his classes as aids to his lesson plans.

“I like to teach with actual objects. I try to make it more interesting, make it come alive to my students,” Fosmire told el Don in 2015. “Without them, history is a little boring.”

After the school made announced his passing Monday afternoon, students began leaving letters to Fosmire on his classroom door.

“I don’t know what happens afterward, but I hope you are okay. I hope you know you were a great person with a warm heart. I felt happy and safe to be myself in your class,” an unsigned note written on an index card says. “I hope you’re happy and are in peace. I wish I could of taken more of your classes, but you will always be known as a wonderful teacher and person.”

To help process the recent loss, the Art Department is holding a Safe Space on Thursday, March 12, from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. in C-106.

Students coping with this loss can also access free mental health services through SAC’s Health and Wellness Center, in person at VL-211, by phone 714-564-6216 or email SACHealth_Center@sac.edu.

If you would like to honor Ed’s memory, please consider a donation to the established Fosmire Family Scholarship through the Santa Ana College Foundation website.