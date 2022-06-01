Mental Health Matters: Read our zine, listen to our podcast

by el Don News 58

Let’s talk mental health. For the last two semesters, our staff has covered the topic beyond just talking through feelings or overcoming a big sad with as much care and depth as we would want to know ourselves — because believe us when we say we’re going through it too.

It all started with an article about how students in one of the most hard-hit communities in the pandemic are coping with returning to school after 17 months online:

Using the interviews featured in the article and some special sessions in the Distraction podcast studio with staff members, we also recorded a podcast episode which you can listen to below:

All of the above reporting, the interviews with professionals and additional student voices and information were compiled into a zine. 1500 copies were printed and distributed around campus but if you didn’t grab a copy, you can read it (and download a copy!) below: