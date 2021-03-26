How To Find Out If You’re Eligible For a Covid-19 Vaccine

Orange County Residents can receive the Covid-19 Vaccine if they are within eligible phases and between age 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions.

To receive their Covid-19 vaccine, residents must first know their eligibility. Eligible phases include 1A, 1B, and ages 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions. Phase 1A is reserved for critical and health care workers and people over 65, while phase 1B includes education/ childcare workers, food and agriculture workers, as well as the Emergency Service Sector. For more detailed information on the phases visit the official California State Government Covid-19 website.

To register for a vaccine or to determine one’s current eligibility status, residents can download the Othena app or visit their website as well as the vaccine eligibility website. The app and websites will guide users through a series of questions to determine which phase and tier they fall under. Once registered in their system, Othena will alert users of their status via app or email once they become eligible to be vaccinated and guide them to securing an appointment.

Many pharmacies are also providing vaccinations by appointment through their website, including Rite Aid, CVS, and Walgreens. Residents can locate vaccines in their vicinity using the Vaccine Finder.

While Santa Ana College’s POD is only available to specific invited populations, PODs that are open for public appointments are; Anaheim Convention Center, Disneyland’s drive-through and Soka University. Each location is open March 25 to the 28 of this week, from 8 a.m. to 5p.m. and vaccine types are given depending on availability. For more information regarding the Distribution locations across Orange County, visit the OC Health Care Agency website.

There are currently three different vaccines available; Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson Janssen. Both Pfizer and Moderna require two different vaccine doses taken between 3-4 weeks of each other while the Johnson & Johnson only requires a single dose.