Billie Eilish and FINNEAS in conversation at the GRAMMY Museum / Photo courtesy of GRAMMY Museum

Tours postponed. Festivals canceled. Ticket holders received reimbursements or notifications of new concert dates. This is the reality of live entertainment in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Musicians are unable to tour because of the pandemic, so local bands are trading in their dingy clubs and mainstream performers are exchanging arenas for live in-home streams and publishing unreleased content.

“Live events are quickly shaping up to be the most lucrative space for musicians in the digital-music era,” Amy X. Wang wrote for Rolling Stone. “As listeners become inundated with cheap access to music provided by streaming services, dedicated music fans crave more intimate experiences with their favorite artists.”

Costa Mesa indie surf-rock band Spendtime Palace were set to play Austin, Texas music and film festival South by Southwest (SXSW) before local authorities canceled the event. Now, the five-piece, who lost money after they previously hired a drummer and paid for travel, are among the local artists who have turned to live-streaming.

Alongside other bands on Park the Van Records, Spendtime Palace took part in a festival-like live-stream last weekend where each artist was given a designated slot to perform, and all performances were accessible on the record label’s official website.

Park the Van Records even produced t-shirts memorializing the live stream with the phrase “I Was Kind of There …?” on the back above the names of all the bands that participated.

<a href="http://togetherpangea.bandcamp.com/album/she-dont-play-nice-ep">She Dont Play Nice EP by Together Pangea</a>

Bands are also sharing music and trying to make ends meet financially through publishing unreleased content.

In the case for Santa Clarita indie-rock band Together Pangea, they released She Don’t Play Nice EP to Bandcamp on March 20 — the day where all profits on the website went back to the musicians.

“The last weeks have not only been scary, [but] they’ve brought various cancellations/postponements, and we’d be lying if we said that It hasn’t hit us hard financially,” the band said on Instagram. “If you feel like supporting us in these wild times, and can, this is the best way to do it!”

Despite bands asking for support by streaming their music, there was a decline in music streaming last week.

“In the United States, the total number of streams of the top 200 songs on Spotify last week dropped 14 percent from the week before, according to publicly available data from the service; around the world, the decline was 11 percent,” wrote Ben Sisario for The New York Times.

With these declining streaming rates, bands continue to push for people to stream their music and buy merchandise.

“Artists generally have a few various sources of income, the main ones typically being touring (first and foremost), album sales, licensing/syncs and merchandise,” Fred Pessaro wrote for Vice. “All come with their pitfalls, but album sales and merchandise will be crucial for artists as touring is taken off the table.”

Reinforcing the strain that the novel coronavirus pandemic is taking financially on not only the bands who are unable to tour but everyone from the people selling the merchandise to tour photographers, tour managers, roadies and others necessary to make a tour run.

GRAMMY Museum is one of the organizations giving back in this time void of live entertainment through providing free music education programs, digital public programs — featuring interviews with artists like Billie Eilish and Courtney Barnett — and slideshows of their exhibits.

The non-profit museum based in L.A. Live was working to publish their content online to be more accessible for those unable to physically visit the museum, but expedited the process when they had to close their doors indefinitely as a result of the pandemic.

“In our strategic plan, we have always been planning to actually create what we call a ‘digital museum.’ So that way, you do not have to be in Los Angeles to experience the GRAMMY Museum,” GRAMMY Museum President Michael Sticka said. “It’s always been something that [we’ve] planned for, but what the team did [last week] within 48 hours is create a schedule and plan to launch it much more quickly, and we did just that.”

Read the full interview with the GRAMMY Museum President Michael Sticks below.