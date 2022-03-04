Another Mercy Rule for The Dons

by Isaac Hernandez 89

This past Wednesday the Santa Ana College softball team beat the Rustlers 9-0 in an all-out team effort to maintain first place in the OEC. The softball team dominated Golden West College after only five innings in their first Orange County Empire Conference meeting. The game ended due to the mercy rule.

Sophomore pitcher Emily Rosas continued her dominance with pitching four innings earning her third shutout of the season. Helping her shut the door was freshman pitcher Amanda Mendoza having a clean fifth inning, ending with one strikeout.

Freshman first baseman Sonya Carnal got the ball rolling with a two-RBI single to left field in the bottom of the first making it 2-0. During the third inning the Dons scored on an error by Golden West right fielder to make it 3-0 which caused an explosion in the bottom half of the inning. SAC ended up scoring five runs with only three hits to extend the lead to 7-0. The Don’s final at-bat came in the bottom of the fourth inning where they managed to put up another two runs to make it 9-0.

When the top half of the fifth inning ended the mercy rule was put into place after the final out was collected. Making this the sixth shutout of the season, first of the conference. With this win the softball team remains undefeated in the OEC. The next home game for SAC is OEC battle against Santiago Canyon College this Friday March 13 at 2 p.m.