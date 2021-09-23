Football returns after two years — and a two-week delay

Football season returns after almost two years with a home opener Saturday that was postponed after a player tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of school.

Santa Ana College won their last season opener back in November 2019 against the Antelope Valley Marauders. They are hoping to bring back that winning energy this Saturday and maintain a consistent win record.

The Dons finished the season before the pandemic with third place in the Metro League, beating the Los Angeles Valley College Monarchs. The final score was 34-14 with a record of 5-5 overall. Although the Dons did not win first place as they wanted to, they were content bringing home another W just before all sports activities were shut down due to the pandemic.

After nearly two years away from the field due to the pandemic, players are looking forward to being back.

“I feel happy since I didn’t have a senior year in high school. This feels refreshing to be on campus,” says freshman Steven Pantora who is red-shirting this semester.

Despite the hot weather conditions these athletes are practicing everyday to prove themselves why they deserve to be on the field.

The Dons will play the Moorpark Raiders at Eddie West Field at 6 p.m. on Sep. 18. Fans are permitted under certain conditions. They must remain at the seated area and keep their mask on. All fans must leave the premises once the game is over.