Dons shut out Comets in second home game of season

Santa Ana College men’s soccer shutout Palomar 2-0 in their second home game since 2019.

Both teams attacked equally in the first half, recording seven shots each. Neither team was able to get ahead and they went into halftime with a score of 0-0.

But a motivational talk from head coach Jose Vazquez helped change the game in favor of the Dons.

“Coach let us know what we did wrong and he let us know that this is our game, and well we showed it after that,” freshman defender Porfirio Sandoval said.

In the 59th minute, freshman midfielder Jose Villa scored the Dons first goal. Villa created enough space inside the box to get a shot off into the bottom left, just out of reach of Palomar goalkeeper Wyatt Oldenburg. The ball hit the post and found itself across the line, putting Santa Ana up 1-0.

With an excellent defensive performance, freshman goalkeeper Jorge Cortes was only required to make three saves in the second half.

An assist from freshman midfielder Jesus Mancilla helped freshman forward Marquise Mitchell extend Santa Ana’s lead with a breakaway goal in the 81st minute. This sealed the victory for the Dons.

With this win, Santa Ana earns their first home clean sheet of the season. The Dons will work to maintain a positive home record.

“We are looking to keep our fitness and work hard during practice, and just keep executing our game plan,” freshman defender Antonio Wall said.

The Dons have also disputed two away games. A 4-1 loss to LA Harbor and a 1-1 tie with San Bernardino Valley. Santa Ana has a current overall record of 3-2-2.

Santa Ana’s next home game will be against College of the Desert on Friday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. Fans are allowed at all home matches, but must remain in the bleacher area.