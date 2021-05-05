SAC foils Cypress’ comeback

In nine appearances for the Dons, sophomore outfielder Marcus Johnson has a .280 batting average with three RBIs and one stolen base. Photo by Dorian Zavala / el Don

Santa Ana College Dons ended its two-game losing streak by defeating Cypress College Chargers 11-9 on Tuesday at Don Sneddon field.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, SAC third baseman Nick Lopez broke open a tie game, putting the Dons up for good when he hit a 3-run home run to right field, bringing home freshman catcher Luke Davis and sophomore center fielder Micah Pietila- Wiggs, making it 6-3 Dons.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Pietila – Wiggs launched a triple to right-center field to bring in second baseman Derek Sims and first baseman Garet Crenshaw to give the Dons an 8-3 lead over the visiting Chargers.

In the bottom of the sixth inning freshman shortstop, Cedrick Perez hit a home run to left field to put the game out of reach for the Chargers.

Santa Ana improves its record to 8-5 and is 7-0 in league play.

The Dons host the Chargers on Thursday at Don Sneddon Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. The game will be streamed on the SAC Athletics YouTube page. Spectators are not allowed.