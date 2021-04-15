Dons Sweep Doubleheader in 2021 Season Opener

More than a year after their season was cut short due to Covid-19, the Santa Ana Dons softball team opened a late-start 2021 season with two wins in a doubleheader versus the Golden West Rustlers.

Led from the mound by sophomore pitcher Aspen Kyles and freshman pitcher Shelby Macias, Santa Ana swept both games with two shutouts, helping the Dons log wins of 3-0 and 8-0.

“Dominant performance by both pitchers today. They both pitched a shutout so that was really nice,” said Dons Head Coach Marissa Ross.

In the first conference game since March 2020, the Don’s bats started cold, going hitless the first two innings. But sophomore infielder Emily Rosas broke the game open in the top of the third with a triple down the right-field line.

During the next at-bat, SAC’s freshman outfielder Andrea Uriarte hit a single through the left side of the Rustlers infield allowing Rosas to come home, bringing the Dons up 1-0.

Two more runs came in from hits by freshmen infielders Jordan Westerfield and Airilin Ramirez bringing the score to 3-0.

It was all the Dons needed due to the commanding performance by pitcher Aspen Kyles. She pitched six shutout innings allowing only two hits with seven strikeouts.

Freshman pitcher Shelby Macias came in relief in the seventh inning to shut the door on the Rustlers, capping the 3-0 win for the Dons in Game 1.

In game 2, Macias made the start and easily powered over Golden West. She pitched five innings allowing only two hits and striking out four.

The bats for the Dons were wide awake from the beginning this time, scoring four runs in the first inning on six hits.

Santa Ana scored four more times, one run in the fourth inning and three in the fifth inning, winning 8-0 after the game was called on a mercy rule.

“I felt like if they did give up a hit or a walk they came back after them. They really didn’t let it fold,” said Coach Ross.

The Dons play a double-header again on Friday, April 16 at Golden West starting at 1 p.m. No spectators are allowed but the game will be streaming on the SacDons Athletics YouTube Channel.