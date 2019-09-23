Dons Lose Key to the County

Sports Rafael Valencia 89

Santa Ana Dons lose to the Fullerton College Hornets by the score of 13-59 in the 97th Annual Key to the County game.



The Hornets caught the Dons by surprise in the opening kickoff as they went for the onside kick and recovered it. After Fullerton scored a touchdown six plays later, they tried to catch SAC off guard again with another onside kick. This time the Dons were able to recover the ball midfield which lead to a 33 yard field goal by sophomore kicker Nathan Romo to cut the lead 7-3.



Santa Ana found the end zone in the second quarter when freshman quarterback Cross Faletoi connected with freshman wide receiver Tyler Shimomura for an eight yard touchdown.



SAC came out at halftime looking to overcome a 31-10 deficit, but due to turnovers they were unable to get any offensive rhythm going. The Hornets took full advantage of the Dons offensive struggle till the final whistle.



The Dons are 1-2 and are looking to get their first win on the road when they travel to face the Victor Valley College Rams next Saturday 6 pm.

