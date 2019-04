Get Discounted Angels Tickets for SAC’s College Night

Santa Ana College will sell discounted tickets exclusively to students, staff, faculty and alumni to the Angels vs. Yankees game on April 24. The tickets can be purchased on Groupmatic for under $30 in Section 246, the far back right field. General parking at the gate costs $10 or $20 for preferred parking. Stubhub prices in the same section on average cost $45 plus service fees. The SAC community will get about 40 percent off if they buy these discounted tickets. First pitch is at 7:07 p.m.