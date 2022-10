Newly Library extends hours due to student complains

by Kevin Rodriguez 23

Citing multiple complaints from students, ASG President Melani Fernandez announced at the recent board meeting that the library would be extending its hours until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It is also open Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some anonymous complaints included “ it’s not enough hours for us to study and I find that unfair,” and “midterm season is here and I like to use the library as much as possible.”