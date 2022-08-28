A pass across the OC

by Sergio Gutierrez 268

The Orange County Transportation Authority now offers a bus program for all community college students to commute around the OC free of charge.

Students can either download the bus pass through the OC Bus mobile app and scan their phones when they board the bus or go to the student business office located in JSC-202 to get a new student I.D. card and have it activated to use.

The bus program will allow both full time and part time students to travel for free to any fixed bus route.

While the main purpose of the program is to allow students to travel to school, it can also be used for work and any other point of interest for recreational use.

“It’s not just for getting to and from class. We hope students will give OC Bus a try to go to the movies or to the beach and tell their friends. The more people that get on a bus, the fewer cars are on local roads, which help ease traffic congestion and leads to better air quality for everyone.” said Eric Carpenter, Senior Communications Specialist for OCTA.

SAC was the first community college to implement this program as a pilot back in 2017. The program has now spread to 9 other Orange County Community Colleges including SAC. Students can get more information through this link.