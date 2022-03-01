New building is a modern home for the sciences

by el Don News 242

Science students at SAC have a new modern playground for learning on campus. Starting spring semester, the 65,000-square-foot Science Center is home to classrooms for astronomy, earth science, geology, physics, chemistry and biology.

In the Science Center, computers, microscopes and labs are open for students to receive one-on-one assistance from faculty or conduct independent/group study. In the first week of school, students were utilizing the building’s multiple open study spaces.

“I think it’s really useful having all this area for us between labs and lectures…you can take a break or continue studying while you’re waiting for your next class,” biology major Stephany Aguilar said.

Tutors are available for science classes from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The $70 million project replaces former home for the sciences Russell Hall and is one of the last campus improvements paid for with Measure Q, a bond measure passed by voters in 2012.