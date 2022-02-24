Your Spring 2022 Survival Guide

by el Don News 91

Welcome to the spring 2022 semester here at SAC from your el Don editorial board! From where to find food to what office to visit for your student ID, we’ve got you covered. Here at the el Don we work to inform our college and community on the things they care about. If you think there’s something we’re missing, reach out to us on socials or come visit us on campus because your voice matters. We look forward to keeping you informed and hope you all have a great semester.

NOTICE: Students will be required to be vaccinated against COVID starting summer 2022.

Face masks are required indoor at all times regardless of vaccination status.

Free PCR testing at SAC

Open to the public, with priority to SAC students. Sun 8 a.m.-4 p.m.Tue- Fri from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon and Wed only for athletes. Click on this link.

Get vaxxed in the OC

For resources click on this link to schedule a vaccination appointment through Orange County Health Agency.

Counseling

Walk-in Session

Visit the Administration building for walk-ins depending on counselor availability. To schedule an appointment or call, click here.

15 or 45-minute meeting

To book an appointment click on this link “Live Chat with Front Desk Support.” Limited availability.

University Transfer Center

Specialized academic counseling and programs offered. Virtual, over-the-phone and limited in person assistance available by appointment only. Click on this link for live chat with staff

Food

Thrive Center

Students can walk in for a free daily snack with student ID. Groceries are also available once a week first come first serve.

For more information, click here.

Campus Cafe

Offers breakfast, lunch specials, and vegan options. Pay with cash, card, and Apple pay. Mon-Thu 8:30 a.m-2 p.m.

Quick Stop

Prepackaged sandwiches, ramen, and other snacks. The student center next door has a microwave available to students.

Johnson Center

Disability Services

Find accommodation documents, take evaluations for learning disabilities. First floor.

For more information click here.

The Spot

Study, hangout or play pool! Mon-Thu from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. First floor.

Financial Aid/ DACA

Check FAFSA/DACA status or ask a question. Computers are available for use. Second floor. For further information click on this link.

Student Business Office

Buy your school ID, parking permit or pay registration. Second floor. For more information click here

Health And Wellness Center

Appointment only. Click on this link for resources on how to schedule: Mental health services, sexual health services, first aid and more.

Library

All RSCCD students/faculty must have an appointment to visit the library this semester. Click on this link or walk in to schedule one based on availability. SAC Library staff is available for virtual chat Mon-Thu from 4-7 p.m Open physically Mon-Thu from 8 a.m-4 p.m

Listen to our playlist!

We asked the el Don fam what tunes theyʼve been jamming to and here are their top picks:

Print your own copy of the Survival Guide!

We made a small printed version of all the information above. Find a copy on campus or print your own using the PDF below.

Click here to print as a single-page PDF.

Instructions: