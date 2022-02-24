Your Spring 2022 Survival Guide

Welcome to the spring 2022 semester here at SAC from your el Don editorial board! From where to find food to what office to visit for your student ID, we’ve got you covered. Here at the el Don we work to inform our college and community on the things they care about. If you think there’s something we’re missing, reach out to us on socials or come visit us on campus because your voice matters. We look forward to keeping you informed and hope you all have a great semester.
NOTICE: Students will be required to be vaccinated against COVID starting summer 2022.
Face masks are required indoor at all times regardless of vaccination status.
Open to the public, with priority to SAC students. Sun 8 a.m.-4 p.m.Tue- Fri from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon and Wed only for athletes. Click on this link.
For resources click on this link to schedule a vaccination appointment through Orange County Health Agency.
Visit the Administration building for walk-ins depending on counselor availability. To schedule an appointment or call, click here.
To book an appointment click on this link “Live Chat with Front Desk Support.” Limited availability.
Specialized academic counseling and programs offered. Virtual, over-the-phone and limited in person assistance available by appointment only. Click on this link for live chat with staff
Students can walk in for a free daily snack with student ID. Groceries are also available once a week first come first serve.
For more information, click here.
Offers breakfast, lunch specials, and vegan options. Pay with cash, card, and Apple pay. Mon-Thu 8:30 a.m-2 p.m.
Prepackaged sandwiches, ramen, and other snacks. The student center next door has a microwave available to students.
Find accommodation documents, take evaluations for learning disabilities. First floor.
For more information click here.
Study, hangout or play pool! Mon-Thu from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. First floor.
Check FAFSA/DACA status or ask a question. Computers are available for use. Second floor. For further information click on this link.
Buy your school ID, parking permit or pay registration. Second floor. For more information click here
Appointment only. Click on this link for resources on how to schedule: Mental health services, sexual health services, first aid and more.
All RSCCD students/faculty must have an appointment to visit the library this semester. Click on this link or walk in to schedule one based on availability. SAC Library staff is available for virtual chat Mon-Thu from 4-7 p.m Open physically Mon-Thu from 8 a.m-4 p.m
We made a small printed version of all the information above. Find a copy on campus or print your own using the PDF below.
Click here to print as a single-page PDF.