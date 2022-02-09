Parking fees waived until Feb. 21

Students do not have to pay for parking until Feb. 21.

After reverting a multi year policy of charging student for parking the first two weeks of semester. SAC is now giving students a two-week grace period. According to Campus and Security SAC school is offering the grace period because of the change of ticket vendors. The new ticket vendors do not provide temporary tickets after purchase. The grace period is to allow for permits to come in the mail.



Starting Feb. 21 the ticket machine will provide $2 day parking tickets. Student permits are $30 and $20 for students who qualify for the fee wavier. Buy your parking pass through Self Service by clicking here.