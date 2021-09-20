In Photos: New Johnson Student Center

Five years after the closure of its predecessor, the new Johnson Student Center reopened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 27. With construction costing roughly $60 million, the JSC is home to The Spot, bookstore, cafe, Disabled Student Services, financial aid, student business office, associated student government, student life, and health and wellness center, as well as several conference rooms.

The Spot

The Spot hosts a lounge for students to play pool, foosball, ping pong or do their work on a computer. Their hours are Monday to Thursday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and students must carry an ID to use amenities.

The Campus Store has been moved to the Johnson Center, they are open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m..

Students can purchase school gear, scantrons and textbooks among other class necessities in the first floor of the building. They are open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m..

Financial Aid

The Financial Aid office has been moved from the Village to the second floor of the JSC. Students have a computer available to submit their financial aid application or California Dream Act. To get personalized help from a financial aid expert, students can walk in on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m..

Health and Wellness Center

Services are by appointment only. Students can receive help with both physical and mental health. Including sexual health services such as STI testing, contraceptives and sanitary products. First aid services are also available to all registered SAC students.

