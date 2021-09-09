Thrive Center opens food pantry in The Village

Students can get free groceries at the Thrive Center’s new food pantry, which launched its soft-opening hours this week.

Registered students can get up to one grocery bag of donated goods per week as well as grab-and-go snacks once a day during. Appointments are recommended but not required.

The pantry will be open for morning and afternoon shopping on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and on Friday from 10 a.m.-noon. Hours are subject to change.

The food pantry on campus offers students a variety of donated dry goods. Photo by Tanya Moore / el Don

Once inside VL 206, you need to show your student ID card and sign in on a computer. Staff will give you gloves and a plastic bag to fill up with your choice from a variety of products.

On Thursday afternoon, shelves were stocked with cans of bamboo shoots, pork ‘n’ beans and tuna fish. A rack was full of dry goods like rice, beans, oatmeal, granola bars and cereal. Fresh fruit and vegetables were available and a refrigerator was full of eggs and whole milk.

Food insecurity is a significant issue at SAC, according to a survey conducted by the Associated Student Government in 2019. More than half of all students reported having to choose between buying food and purchasing other resources. About 65% said they experienced an inadequate food supply more than once a semester. 13% went without eating more than five times per term.

The food pantry is the first service to be offered by the Thrive Center, a new basic needs center that was founded to provide access to food, clothing, career workshops and housing assistance.

Hours (as of Sept. 9):

Mon, Wed, Thurs:

10 a.m.-noon

2 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Friday:

10 a.m.-noon

Room: VL 209

Make an appointment using this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScsClVzSdaZK7NnIZBDIjjZ6S1VGMBqXDU6x_NfAD5OwHxuwg/viewform

Phone: (714) 564-6248

Follow @thrivecenter on Instagram for updates.