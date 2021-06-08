Back to SAC: What we know about fall 2021

With only a few months remaining before the Fall return, it is still unclear what the return will look like for SAC students. Here’s what we do know.

Will vaccinations be mandatory for in-person return?

As of now, vaccinations are not mandatory for students returning to in-person learning.

In April the board of trustees met to discuss the possibility of requiring vaccinations for all students, faculty, and staff returning to in-person learning; however the discussion was tabled due to objections and the results of a survey sent to students. The proposition will likely be revisited at a later board meeting, however due to the response of students and parents, it looks like vaccinations will not be a requirement for this coming fall.

Are masks required on campus and in classes? What if I’m vaccinated?

Students, faculty and staff will be required to wear masks on campus, in class, and in any other school buildings regardless of vaccination status.

How do I register for in-person classes?

Both virtual and face-to-face classes will be offered this fall. 50% of classes will be offered face-to-face, and will be marked F2F on the course list page. ‘Remote’ courses, which include mandatory zoom meetings, will be offered as well as regular Online courses which are fully online and do not have weekly meetings. Course descriptions can be found on the Admissions and Records registration page on the SAC website. A link to this page is included below as well as a link to a list of all of the face-to-face classes being offered.

Where does Orange County currently stand on the tier system and what does that mean for SAC?

Currently, Santa Ana class capacity is projected to be around 75% this fall. On May 19th Orange County moved from orange to yellow tier which dictates that in-person classes are permitted but must be limited to 50% capacity. Based upon this restriction, courses that will be offered in person would be half the size than normal and could possibly fill up twice as fast. Orange County moved from Orange to Yellow tier in mid June based on dropping numbers of confirmed COVID cases in the county. It is projected however that California will retire the tier system this summer which would change the restrictions. Currently, Santa Ana class capacity is projected to be around 75% this fall.

Are student services offices open in person?

Student service offices like Financial Aid, Admissions and Records, and Counseling services are not currently open in-person and it is still unclear when they will be. However, offices can be reached by telephone and online with many offices offering live chats.