Vaccines Will Be Allocated to California’s Low-Income Communites

Governor Newsom confirmed earlier this month that going forward 40% of California’s vaccines will be allocated to low-income communities across the state based on zip code.

This system of vaccination designation is in efforts to attend to the communities that have been hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic, this case being the low-income communities. Four out of the 400 high-risk zip codes are here in Orange county; one in Anaheim, one in Garden Grove, and two in Santa Ana.

The eligible zip codes in Orange County are 92701, 92703, 92805, and 92844. Vaccination sites, also known as Points of Distribution (PODs), will be set up within each zip code and will be reserved for qualifying members of those districts. Those currently eligible for the vaccination fall under Phase 1A and Phase 1B of the California Department of Public Health’s Covid-19 Vaccine Eligibility Guidelines.

In a press conference on March 10, representatives for the City of Garden Grove, Anaheim and Santa Ana, announced the opening of Orange County’s first community-designated vaccination site at Christ Cathedral, in Garden Grove.

Chairmen of the Orange County board of supervisors, Andrew Do, announced the eligible Orange County districts and emphasized the importance of focusing on under-resourced communities. Additionally, Do acknowledged the progress Orange County leadership has made in vaccine distribution, having organized and facilitated the vaccination of more than half a million residents thus far.

Regarding the use of the POD system, Do stated, “As the supply of vaccines increases, we are prepared with our POD system to vaccinate more people, faster.” As of yet it is unknown when the community reserved PODS will be opening in Santa Ana or in Anaheim, however the POD at Santa Ana College is still accepting appointments for eligible persons who fall under the category of Phase 1A or Phase 1B. For more information on the phase system, please visit the California Department of Health Website.