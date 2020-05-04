Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Santa Ana

St. Jude Heritage Medical in Yorba Linda checks a patient through their drive through setup the west side of their building on March 19, 2020. Julie Leopo / Voice of OC

The OC Health Care Agency has created the OC COVID-19 Testing Network to provide locations where people who have symptoms of the coronavirus can be tested.

There are currently five Testing Network sites in Orange County, including one in Santa Ana:

AltaMed-Santa Ana Bristol

Address: 2720 S. Bristol St. #104, Santa Ana

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call (888) 499-9303 for an appointment

Go to https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/covid-19-testing-and-screening for more information about the test and a list of all testing locations in Orange County.