ASG Elections 2020: Who’s running and how to vote

el Don News
by el Don News
May 4, 2020
43

2019-2020 ASG members. Courtesy ASG

Santa Ana College’s Associated Student Government is holding elections this week for positions in the 2020-2021 school year. This includes ASG president, treasurer, representatives for each academic division and the district-wide student trustee position.

From 9 a.m. on Monday, May 4 through 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, all currently enrolled students can vote online using their student ID. An online ballot for ASG elections as well as a link for the RSCCD Student Trustee ballot was distributed via email to all currently enrolled SAC students. Check your preferred ​email on file with the college for the ballot. (Contact Jonathan Medina for any issues.)

Electio​n results will be posted on the official ASG election website by 5 p.m. on May 8.

What’s on the ballot:

Click here to read candidate statements.

Click here to read job descriptions.

President

  • Matthew Duncan
  • Monica Renteria

Treasurer

  • Edith Gil-Corona
  • Thuy Khanh Nguyen

Health Awareness Commissioner

  • Anai Ramos

Public Relations Commissioner

  • AnaMaria Ortiz
  • Jocelyn Garcia

Recruitment Commissioner

  • Jaqueline Victor

Senator of Athletics

  • Issac Estrada

Senator of Engineering

  • Jeffrey Madrid

Senator of Fine and Performing Arts

  • Isabel Gonzalez
  • Tom Robertson

RSCCD STUDENT TRUSTEE

Student trustees represent both SAC and Santiago Canyon College students at meetings of the Rancho Santiago Community College District Board of Trustees. They have the same general responsibilities as all elected board members and their vote counts towards official board decisions. Read more about the position here.

The following two students are running for student trustee for the 2020-2021 school year:

  • Ernesto Garza Lopez
  • Mariano Cuellar

Because this is a district-wide election, students at both schools vote through a separate ballot. Click here to access the RSCCD Student Trustee ballot.

Leave a Reply

Related Stories
santa-ana-college-coronavirus-header

LIVE UPDATES: Santa Ana has a case count of 433 disincluding inmate count, 2,873 confirmed cases countywide

Here’s what we know: Last updated 5/5/20 at 1:00 p.m. Santa Ana College courses will remain online for the remainder

  • News
  • May 5, 2020
  • 1
COVID_19.2020.03.EDIT-91

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Santa Ana

The OC Health Care Agency has created the OC COVID-19 Testing Network to provide locations where people who have symptoms of the

  • News
  • May 4, 2020
  • 0

Santa Ana distillery is making hand sanitizer instead of booze during coronavirus

A little over a month ago, Blinking Owl Distillery stayed busy bottling its signature vodka, gin and Scandinavian-style aquavit. Today,