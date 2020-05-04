ASG Elections 2020: Who’s running and how to vote

Santa Ana College’s Associated Student Government is holding elections this week for positions in the 2020-2021 school year. This includes ASG president, treasurer, representatives for each academic division and the district-wide student trustee position.

From 9 a.m. on Monday, May 4 through 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, all currently enrolled students can vote online using their student ID. An online ballot for ASG elections as well as a link for the RSCCD Student Trustee ballot was distributed via email to all currently enrolled SAC students. Check your preferred ​email on file with the college for the ballot. (Contact Jonathan Medina for any issues.)

Electio​n results will be posted on the official ASG election website by 5 p.m. on May 8.

What’s on the ballot:

Click here to read candidate statements.

Click here to read job descriptions.

President

Matthew Duncan

Monica Renteria

Treasurer

Edith Gil-Corona

Thuy Khanh Nguyen

Health Awareness Commissioner

Anai Ramos

Public Relations Commissioner

AnaMaria Ortiz

Jocelyn Garcia

Recruitment Commissioner

Jaqueline Victor

Senator of Athletics

Issac Estrada

Senator of Engineering

Jeffrey Madrid

Senator of Fine and Performing Arts

Isabel Gonzalez

Tom Robertson

RSCCD STUDENT TRUSTEE

Student trustees represent both SAC and Santiago Canyon College students at meetings of the Rancho Santiago Community College District Board of Trustees. They have the same general responsibilities as all elected board members and their vote counts towards official board decisions. Read more about the position here.

The following two students are running for student trustee for the 2020-2021 school year:

Ernesto Garza Lopez

Mariano Cuellar

Because this is a district-wide election, students at both schools vote through a separate ballot. Click here to access the RSCCD Student Trustee ballot.