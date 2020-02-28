Here’s How to Vote on Campus Through March 3

Starting Saturday through election day Tuesday, Santa Ana College will host one of California’s new one-stop voting centers for a minimum of 12 hours a day.

The voting center will be inside The Spot in VL-210 and is open to all registered voters in Orange County, regardless of their previous neighborhood polling location.

In addition to casting votes via paper and new electronic ballots, the centers are also able to handle voter registration issues, register new voters and change voters’ political party — even on election day. Prior to this year, any changes to voter status had to be received by 15 days before the day of elections. Also new is the ability of voters not registered to a political party to request a democracy ballot if they want to vote in the primary. You may also drop off your mail-in ballot at any of the county’s 188 voting centers.

In an attempt to increase voter turnout, The California Voter’s Choice Act allows Orange and other counties to create one-stop vote centers instead of the traditional polling sites. All eligible voters now receive a vote-by-mail ballot 29 days prior to election day which can be returned at one of the centers or at ballot box located throughout the county.

The voting centers are located throughout Orange County and anyone can vote at any center as long as they’re a registered voter.

On average, about 60% of eligible voters participate in presidential elections and only 54% in lesser ones. Thirteen states including Washington D.C. now have same-day voter registration laws, and studies have shown an increase in voter turnout to roughly 71% in those states.

The SAC voting center will be open in The Village (VL-210) from February 29 until March 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Election Day, March 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Parking will be available in Lot 11 for free, and parking spots will be marked for voting only.

Here’s what’s on the ballot:

To see everything that will be on the ballot for Orange County voters, visit OCvote.com