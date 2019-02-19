Older Model Hondas Stolen From Student Parking Lots

News

Top Stories Nikki Nelsen 219

Three older-model Hondas were stolen out of Parking Lot 6 and 7 midday Tuesday. Two were later recovered by Santa Ana Police Department though no arrests have been made, officials said.

The vehicles, which ranged from late 1990s early 2000s models, were stolen between noon and 1 p.m., SAC Safety and Security Sgt. Ray Wert said. Lot 6 is directly located behind Dunlap Hall and Lot 7 is farther back against Washington Avenue.



It is unknown how many suspects police are looking for.

“Campus Safety and Santa Ana Police have an ongoing investigation into the matter but at this time [we] do not have anyone identified besides a male in his 20s wearing a long sleeve black shirt under a gray T-shirt and dark pants,” Santa Ana College officials wrote in a campus-wide Rave Alert sent at about 5 p.m.



The alert also suggested that people who own older model cars invest in alternative locking mechanisms for their vehicles because they are statistically more likely to be broken into or stolen.

“Those cars are more susceptible to being stolen because of the design of their ignition,” Wert said. “Those years of cars, especially Hondas, are probably of all the vehicles are stolen the most, and that would be for sure in the state of California.”



People can also deter thieves by parking their vehicles in areas with heavier traffic or in well-lit areas or by investing in an anti-theft device such as a steering wheel lock that can be purchased at most auto-parts stores.

The investigation was turned over to the Santa Ana Police Department. Two of the stolen cars were recovered Tuesday and police are still searching for the third, Wert said.

Any one with any information regarding the incident or to report any suspicious activity in the area is encouraged to call SAC Campus Safety at 714-564-6330 or 9-1-1.



“Students and staff should remain vigilant if they see persons who appear to be looking into cars, trying door handles, or acting unusual should call and report it here on campus or even if it is away from campus to call 9-1-1,” Wert said.