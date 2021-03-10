Third Round of Stimulus Checks Approved by Congress

The House of Representatives has approved $1,400 relief checks as part of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill passed Wednesday afternoon.



President Biden is expected to sign the bill, named the American Rescue Plan, into law on Friday. Money should begin to reach households in late March through direct deposit, economic impact cards and physical checks.

The following groups are eligible for the $1,400:

Those who filed their taxes as single adults who earn under $75,000.

Married couples filing together with a combined income under $150,000.

Claimants of dependents will receive $1,400 for each dependent claimed on their taxes

People without social security numbers, including undocumented residents, cannot receive stimulus payments. Persons making over $80,000 and couples making over $160,000 are also ineligible for any relief.

While $1,400 is the maximum amount offered, the bill has provisions for single adults earning between $75,000 and $80,000 and couples earning between $150,000 and $160,000. Those who fall within those income brackets will receive a reduced payment amount.

The American Rescue Plan is the third economic stimulus package passed in the last year, and the first under the Biden administration. Representative Lou Correa (D, CA-46), whose district includes the city of Santa Ana, voted in favor of the bill. California senators Dianne Feinstein (D) and Alex Padilla (D) also voted in favor of the bill during the Senate’s deliberations.