Resources for Your Sexual Health are Closer than You Think

Sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise in Orange County, so make sure to protect yourself. You can use the Health Center for protective services.

You can protect yourself from STDs and unwanted pregnancies by taking advantage of the physical health options available at the Health and Wellness Center located in VL- 211.

Their services include STD testing and treatment, emergency contraception, condoms, pap smears and birth control.

According to an informal survey of SAC students, STDs is the most common fear among sexually active students; Pregnancy comes in second.

Most students are having sex but don’t know about the campus services that can keep them safe and not a statistic. SAC’s Health and Wellness Center offers comprehensive sexual health resources.

“Our goal is to keep our students healthy, we are here for you,” said Health Center nurse, Stephanie Scott.

Most of the reproductive health services are free if the student has paid their health fee and if they qualify for Family PACT, a family planning medical coverage. Some services come with a modest fee like the emergency contraception Plan B, ($25), Pap smears, ($65), and two different types of birth control both at $10 for a month’s supply.

Family PACT is a state program that provides free family planning services for low income men and women. All services are completely confidential.

“There has been absolutely more students coming in for sexual health services over the past five years,” said Dr. Renee Yocam, who has been at SAC for 15 years. Her patients are mostly women, with 60 percent of the patients being female and the other 40 percent male.

According to a 2016 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, new cases of syphilis in the OC have increased more than 400% over the last five years. Gonorrhea rates increased more than 204% . Ages 15 to 24 account for half of all new STDs.

“Even though I know my partner, [STDs are] always scary,” said freshman history major, Jade Espana.

Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis are curable with antibiotics, yet most cases go undiagnosed and untreated. They can lead to severe adverse health effects that include infertility, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth in infants, and increased HIV risk.

“If you’re sexually active, I want you protected.” said Doctor Renee Yocam.

Health office hours:

Monday-Tuesday 8:00 a.m. to 5:30pm

Wednesday 8:00 a.m-7:00 p.m

Thursday 8:00 a.m-5:30 p.m

Friday 8:00 a.m-noon