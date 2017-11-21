Vans Warped Tour Comes to a Close

After 23 years of bringing the punk, emo and hardcore music scenes together, the Vans Warped Tour is ending, announcing its final tour for summer 2018.

Founder and creator Kevin Lyman confirmed the news Nov. 15.

The tour has been a huge platform for many bands, DJs and rappers over the past two decades. Bands like My Chemical Romance, Jimmy Eat World, NOFX, Paramore, Fall Out Boy and Sum41 have spent their summers touring on Warped Tour as a breakthrough in their music careers.

Ticket options are now available on the Vans Warped Tour website.