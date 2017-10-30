5 Affordable Foundations That Won’t Break the Bank

College can be expensive but not your makeup. A great foundation is the solid base of any good makeup look, and sometimes you don’t have to break the bank to get a great look.

L’Oreal True Match

With 33 different shades, you are sure to find your perfect match. This foundation is oil-free and perfect for both oily and dry skin. It’s also great for students on the go, the foundation has SPF 17 included so you can skip applying this every morning.

L’Oreal – $10.95 (Walmart $8.86, Target $8.99)

L.A Girl Pro Coverage

This high-definition illuminating foundation gives you flawless looking skin without feeling like you have tons of layers of foundation making it comfortable for all-day wear. However, this foundation is not for those with combination or oily skin.The illuminating particles will have you looking oily all day. This foundation works best for those with dry skin, because of the beautiful hydration it has.

L.A Girl $10 (Walmart $4.56, ULTA $8.00)

3.Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless & Dewy + Smooth

Whether your skin is oily or dry, their is a foundation for you in the Maybelline Fit Me line. The Dewy + Smooth gives you medium coverage with a natural glow and radiance. The matte foundation on the other hand will give you medium coverage without the extra shine.

Maybelline $7.99 ( Target $5.99, Walmart $5.94)

4.Wet n Wild Photofocus Foundation

If you are all about selfies, this foundation is definitely for you. The Wet n Wild Photofocus claims to have been tested under seven different photo lighting conditions to deliver camera-ready makeup every time. This is a matte foundation that is great for all skin types.

Ulta $5.99 (Walmart $4.68)

5.Milani Conceal + Perfect

This foundation is perfect for a full coverage, all-day look. This foundation is long-wearing, water-resistant and sweat-proof making it perfect for a long day of classes. Milani Conceal + Perfect is great for dry, oily and combination skin.

Milani $10 (Walmart $8.97, Target $7.86)