Day of the Dead Festival Returns to Santa Ana Saturday

Viva La Vida returns with its 3rd Annual Dia de Los Muertos Festival Saturday Oct. 21 in the heart of Downtown Santa Ana. Featuring live performances, vendors and traditional Dia de Los Muertos altars, the event is free and open to all ages. The festival will be taking place on 3rd Street and Bush Street just outside the Yost Theater from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information and set times be sure to follow their Instagram page @viva_la_vida_santa_ana.

Related