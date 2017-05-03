East End Block Party Returns to Santa Ana for Its Yearly Festival

0

Fans surround the Konsept Stage on June 12,2016. / Courtesy of kilsonstreet.com

The Annual East End Block Party returns to Downtown Santa Ana June 3.

Presented by Konsept, the event draws thousands in attendance with a variety of vendors, music acts and other entertainment all around the city’s East End with the main stage set up on 4th and Spurgeon streets.

The all-day event begins at noon and will end at 10 p.m. Previous years have featured local car club shows, record swap meets and live sets from the Soulection DJs.

Carlos Duarte

Latest posts by Carlos Duarte (see all)

Newer Post
Older Post

Comments are closed.