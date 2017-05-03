East End Block Party Returns to Santa Ana for Its Yearly Festival

The Annual East End Block Party returns to Downtown Santa Ana June 3.

Presented by Konsept, the event draws thousands in attendance with a variety of vendors, music acts and other entertainment all around the city’s East End with the main stage set up on 4th and Spurgeon streets.

The all-day event begins at noon and will end at 10 p.m. Previous years have featured local car club shows, record swap meets and live sets from the Soulection DJs.