All-Metro League Select 10 Dons With Top Offensive And Defensive Honors

The 2018 All-Metro League teams have been announced and 10 members of the Santa Ana College football team have been honored with top ranks.

With outstanding seasons Samuel Soto and Legend Demps worked their way to the first team offensive list while Samuel Warren II was the only Don to make the All-First team on defense.

For Soto one of the Dons’ offensive linemen in his last season as a Don and he couldn’t have been happier about the experience. “It has been one hell of a ride these past two years. Every week learning new techniques from coach to helping me be a first team all-conference player.”

Soto reaches the first team for the second straight year after anchoring the Santa Ana offensive line all season.

Demps, a Former high school basketball small forward turned football tight end recorded five catches for 82 yards and a touchdown in Metro League play.

“It’s a huge honor I never thought my first year I would’ve been a top player in the conference, I really was just coming in trying to learn the game,” Demps said.

Talking about the transition from a lifelong career of basketball through high school and now his new-found talent in football as a freshman in college Demps credits his hand eye coordination.

“The transition was pretty smooth because my position as tight end is a lot of hand eye coordination and I had already played basketball since I was 3 working on my hand eye and basic footwork was the easy part.”

Sophomore safety Warren II was an elite playmaker for the Dons’ defense. He grabbed a team high four interceptions to go along with 47 tackles and a forced fumble to earn first team honors.

Headlining the second team offense for the Dons was Joshua Rice (21 rec, 363 yards, 6TDs), Josh Hill (556 yards, 7TDs) and Qadir Dean (1,185 AP yards, 1TD).

On defense, Marwin Alapati (32 tkls, 3 sacks, 1int), Skylar Finley (51 tkls, 2 forced fumbles), DJ Niculescu (45 tkls, 1 sck, 1 forced fumble) and Brett Ferguson (66 tkls, 6 scks, 5 forced fumble, 1int) were solid throughout the season, landing them on the All-Metro League second team defense.