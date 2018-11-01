Santa Ana Dons Surge Past Lasers 1-0

Freshman Forward Kevin Ruiz scores the only goal for the Santa Ana Dons as they defeated Irvine Valley College Lasers on Tuesday.

From the start of the game the Don’s looked out of sync offensively. The lack of communication by SAC led to missed opportunities to open up the Lasers defense and move the ball into enemy territory.

As the second half started lack of communication continued. But a defensive mistake by the Lasers led to Ruiz taking advantage of the opportunity by putting the only goal of the game off a loose ball in the box.

That goal would end up being the decisive goal as they also pick up their 10th game of the season. This is the third consecutive season the Dons men’s soccer team has 10 wins in the season.

The Dons are now 10-1-4 overall and look to put another win on their record as they face the Orange Coast Pirates Friday, October 26 at 3 p.m.