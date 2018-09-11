Dons Pull Out a Draw With Ten Players

Despite Santa Ana freshman Lauryn Wood’s nine shots on goal, Southwestern’s goalkeeper Sharon Montoya was equal to it shutting out the Dons Friday afternoon in a 0-0 draw

The Dons started off strong with plenty of chances in the first half but found themselves down a player as freshmen midfielder Stephanie Duarte received a red card just two minutes into the second half.

“Their endurance and perseverance is pretty inspiring,”said assistant coach Terryn Soelberg after Duarte’s red card.

Playing with one less person, the Dons had to make a tactical change as they brought a forward down to the midfield, leaving Wood as the lone striker. Wood kept the pressure on the Jaguars with five of her nine shots coming in the second half. Even though the Dons had one less player on the field, they were playing as if they had all eleven.

The Dons next home game will be Friday Sept. 14 against Santiago Canyon at 3 p.m.