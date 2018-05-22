Hoskins’ Dream Becomes A Reality

Sophomore Cole Hoskins signed with Grand Canyon University after playing two season with the Santa Ana college Dons. “Playing at Santa Ana the past two years has been a great experience,” Hoskins said. “I’ve not only grown as a baseball player, but also as a student and a man.”

Hoskins had a dazzling career with the Dons. He appeared in 21 games and had a career ERA of 2.55. Hoskins struck out 35 batters in 42.1 innings pitched.

GCU competes in the Western Athletic Conference and is a NCAA Division I level school.

Since he was eight-years-old Hoskins had always envisioned himself playing for a Division I school in college. “I have always dreamt of playing baseball since I was eight years old, and now I have the opportunity to fulfill my dreams,” he said.

Future goals are the only thing on the mind of the sidearm right-hander. Hoskins is confident that he will become one of the best relief pitchers in the NCAA. “I want to help GCU reach their first college World Series appearance,” Hoskins said.

He was recently awarded $1,500 in scholarship money to continue his education and athletic career at the Ed Arnold Golf Classic, where seven other student athletes from Santa Ana received the amount as well.

“Receiving the scholarship through the SAC Athletic Hall of Fame made me feel extremely grateful and blessed to be part of such an amazing program,” Hoskins said.

Hoskins will leave behind a great two-year career at Santa Ana as he moves on to continue his baseball career at GCU in hopes of also helping improve the Antelopes’ pitching staff next season.

“I will give it my all to make GCU as good as it can be and that’s a fact,” Hoskins said.