Dons’ Win Streak Ends At Four With Loss to Mt. SAC

Freshman Jeana Gonzalez had two hits and an RBI, but it wasn’t enough as the Dons (10-7) fell to the Mt. San Antonio College Mounties (14-1) in a non-conference game Friday afternoon.

Mt. SAC came out swinging, scoring three runs in the second inning and the dons found themselves chasing the entire game.

In the bottom of the fifth, Gonzalez singled to bring home the first run of the game for the Dons. Freshman Mady Myers followed and drove in the second run of the inning on a slow ground ball to second base, bring the score to 4-2.

The score stayed put until the Mounties put the game out of reach in the seventh inning, adding four runs to make it 8-2. In the bottom half of the seventh Santa Ana had one last shot but couldn’t get anything going, ending the game and the win streak.

Santa Ana returns to action on Wednesday, March 7th where they will host Golden West College in an Orange Empire Conference game.