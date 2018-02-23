De La Torre Lifts Dons to 5-2 Win Against Fullerton

Sophomore Priscilla De La Torre led the Dons to a 5-2 victory against Fullerton College in yet another important conference game giving the Dons a 2-1 record in the Orange Empire Conference.

De La Torre retired five batters and didn’t allow a single run in five innings until the top of the seventh. Up by 4 runs De la Torre found herself in trouble when she gave up two runs with bases loaded and just needing one more out. She relied heavily on her defense to get one more out to end the game.

The Dons came out swinging in the first inning earring them a 2-1 lead with a two RBI singles from sophomore Desirae McCormick, but after a hot start both teams started stepping up their defense. Karlee Rivera helped the Dons extend their lead with a triple in the bottom of the 5th followed by a single by McCormick that brought the lead to 5-1 going into the 6th.

The Dons next game will be Wednesday, Feb. 28 against Santiago Canyon College at 3:00 p.m. for their next conference game.